Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir's Most Extravagant Celebrations Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Gucci Mane Rocks Gucci on 2020 Grammys Red Carpet

When you love big, you give big!

It's no secret that Gucci Mane is crazy about his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. Happily married since October 2017, the couple recently celebrated a big milestone in their relationship when welcoming their first child together in December.

But on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the 40-year-old rapper made headlines when he gifted his wife with $1 million. The reason? He wanted to deliver a special push present to the CEO of Ka'oir Cosmetics after delivering a baby boy named Ice Davis.

So what is Keyshia going to spend her money on? Your guess is as good as ours. But throughout their relationship, the couple has thrown lavish celebrations and unforgettable themed parties that would have any fan begging for an invite.

In fact, these two can't help but showcase their fabulous life everywhere they go including red carpets and sporting events.