A Nail Biter's Review of the Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails

They feel just like real nails, so you can trim them down and file them to look most natural. I ended up shortening even the short length ones I bought quite a bit. The result was nails that looked like acrylics, fresh out of the nail salon. And all that for under $10.

While it did take me quite a while to pick out my nail sizes and trim them down, it takes no more time than driving to the salon and having them done professionally. Plus, it saves a whole bunch of cash.

My tip for first-timers is buffing your nails a bit beforehand so the glue sticks for longer, plus avoiding putting glue at the end of the nail, because it will end up just sticking to your skin and feeling uncomfortable. The nails feel foreign for the first day or so, but then you get used to them enough to enjoy how perfect they look. Plus, best of all, your natural nails get the chance to rest and recuperate underneath if you're a nail biter like me.

So, my verdict? If you have an upcoming (socially-distanced) date or event, your next best bet to going to the nail salon is trying out the Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails. Shop the ones I used below!