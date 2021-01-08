Miley Cyrus Warns Sister Noah to Not Get as “Drunk as I Did” on Her 21st Birthday

Watch : Noah Cyrus on Being Compared to Sister Miley

Miley Cyrus is celebrating little sister Noah Cyrus' big day with cute throwback photos.

On Jan. 8, the Plastic Hearts artist shared an Instagram slideshow featuring photos of herself holding infant Noah in honor of the "Stay Together" singer's 21st birthday.

"Happy birthday to an icon living @noahcyrus," Miley wrote in the caption. "I love you baby sister turned big sister. The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me."

She credited Noah for helping her getting through the experience of losing her beloved pitbull mix Mary Jane, who died after a battle with cancer. On Jan. 7, Noah posted an Instagram Story paying tribute to the late pup.

"I couldn't have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions," Miley added. "You'll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way."