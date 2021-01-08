Raven-Symoné Reveals If She's Ready for Kids, Her Thoughts on The View Drama & More

Watch : Raven-Symone Talks "Celebrity Game Face," "The View" & More

Oh snap—is Raven-Symoné ready to become a mom?

E!'s Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner got the exclusive scoop from the actress and singer herself on Friday, Jan. 8's Daily Pop.

"Honey, the good thing about being a lesbian is that it's always planned, okay?" Raven told Justin, who had asked the Disney Channel star if she and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday intended to grow their family any time soon, as so many celebrities have done this past year amid Hollywood's quarantine baby boom. "So I will let you know!"

"I'm sure there's going to be, like, a whole doctor's list I'm going to give you," Raven added. "We'll get there when we get there."

After all, the couple hasn't even celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary yet! They said "I do" last June in a surprise, backyard ceremony at Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's home with minimal guests.