Iman Shares Heartfelt Message Honoring David Bowie on His Birthday

Iman is remembering her late husband David Bowie on what would have been his 74th birthday.

On her Instagram, the supermodel shared a post that quoted Alfred Lord Tennyson. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you," the quote reads, "I could walk through my garden forever."

She also shared a photo of Bowie performing, along with the hashtag "#BowieForever."

Bowie, who rose to fame in the '60s and was named the Greatest Rockstar Ever by Rolling Stone, died after a battle with cancer on January 10, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his final album Blackstar. The album would go on to win the British Album of the Year at the 2017 Brit Awards as well as five Grammy Awards.

Iman and Bowie married in 1992 after two years of dating. They share daughter Alexandria Jones, who also goes by Alexandria Bowie, 20.