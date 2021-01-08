Ben Smith Reacts to Speculation About His Intentions to Become The Bachelor

Watch : Exclusive: New "Bachelor" Season Is Taking Off...Literally

For Ben Smith, vying for Clare Crawley—and then Tayshia Adams'—possible love is all he intended to do.

For Bachelorette fans, the 30-year-old Army veteran is known as the runner-up of the recently wrapped 16th season. In an unexpected twist, Smith famously was eliminated, only to return and profess his love to Adams. She brought him back into the competition, but ultimately sent him home before it was time to propose and got engaged instead to Zac Clark.

During a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, the host brought up speculation that Smith has intentions of becoming the next Bachelor, which he quickly shot down, noting that he had never watched the show before nor did he apply to be on it.

While he eventually decided to go on the show because "something might happen that's great," he clarified to Bristowe, "I never had any intentions of doing anything more."