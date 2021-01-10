Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Happy Birthday Ciara!: E! News Rewind

New year, new you, new celeb looks.

We're less than two weeks into 2021 and we've already seen a handful of stars shake up their signature styles. We're talking mullets, chunky red highlights and bleach blonde-level of changes here, people.

Not only did Bella Hadid finally reveal her latest 'do to fans after teasing her tresses' transformation on social media, but Keke Palmer and Lizzo also took to Instagram to show off their bold new strands. However, it may have been Tom Hanks who shocked us the most when he unveiled the change he had to make for his latest role.

And it wasn't just hair journeys celebrities were sharing, as Ciara opened up about her postpartum weight loss journey, detailing her progress thus far and just how close she is to reaching her ultimate goal while a Big Brother alum revealed he had shed 30 pounds.