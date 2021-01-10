Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashianPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Bella Hadid and Keke Palmer debuted bold new 'dos while Ciara updated fans on her weight loss journey.

New year, new you, new celeb looks. 

We're less than two weeks into 2021 and we've already seen a handful of stars shake up their signature styles. We're talking mullets, chunky red highlights and bleach blonde-level of changes here, people. 

Not only did Bella Hadid finally reveal her latest 'do to fans after teasing her tresses' transformation on social media, but Keke Palmer and Lizzo also took to Instagram to show off their bold new strands. However, it may have been Tom Hanks who shocked us the most when he unveiled the change he had to make for his latest role. 

And it wasn't just hair journeys celebrities were sharing, as Ciara opened up about her postpartum weight loss journey, detailing her progress thus far and just how close she is to reaching her ultimate goal while a Big Brother alum revealed he had shed 30 pounds. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Bella Hadid/Instagram
Bella Hadid

After teasing fans with glimpses of her latest hair transformation for several days, the 24-year-old model finally debuted her new look in an Instagram selfie.

The photo showed off her eye-catching and on-trend hairstyle featuring chunky orange highlights that call to mind 1990s nostalgia. 

The look was fire in Hailey Bieber's eyes, the model commenting, "Wow. You're a whole vibe."

Instagram
Ciara

Back in August 2020, roughly a month after the "Rooted" singer" welcomed son Win, her third child and second with husband Russell Wilson, she revealed her weight loss goal.

And on Jan. 4, Ciara updated her fans on her postpartum mission, announcing that she's, well, winning. 

"Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021!" the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador wrote. "Down 28 pounds thanks to @WW!! This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer!"

She also revealed she has "20 more lbs to go" before reaching the goal line. 

The Graham Norton Show via YouTube
Tom Hanks

The beloved star had to book a stay at the heartbreak hotel after saying goodbye to his hair for his role in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

Hanks recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and provided an update on the fact-based movie that he has been shooting in Australia. Let's just say that the 64-year-old will be delighted when the filming for this one is behind him.

"I am working on Baz Lurhmann's movie about Elvis Presley—Austin Butler is playing Elvis Presley," the two-time Oscar winner explained to host Graham Norton. "And here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible—can you see that? Look at that thing!"

After showing a quick glimpse of the follicle-free dome he is sporting to portray the man who discovered Elvis and became the legendary singer's manager, Tom self-effacingly quipped, "I just scared the children. I want to apologize for showing that."

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

And the award for the first celeb to hop on the mullet trend in 2021 is the Hustlers star, who debuted her bold new look on Instagram.

Following in the follicles of Miley Cyrus and Rihanna, Palmer showed off her retro hairstyle shakeup in a video while lipsyncing. The shaggy cut was courtesy of celeb hairstylist Ann Jones, who also shared the clip of the 27-year-old, adding, "@keke got me drooling."

David Fisher/Shutterstock, Instagram
Lizzo

We just took a DNA test and it turns out we're 100 percent obsessed with Lizzo's new look.

The "Good As Hell" singer took to Instagram to debut her platinum blonde long locks, posting several photos and videos of herself dancing in a furry multi-colored bikini.

Lizzo's go-to stylist Shelby Swain was responsible for the crimped 'do.

Instagram
Cody Nickson

The Big Brother and The Amazing Race star showed off his incredible body transformation on Instagram, revealing he lost 30 pounds. 

"This picture shows a 30 pound targeted fat loss by me using a strategy compiled from about a dozen+ different diet and workout plans," Nickson explained of the before-and-after post. "No muscle was lost and I even gained more lean muscle. Folks, I've tried them all. What have I learned? Fat loss is one [of the] simplest things to accomplish and everyone tries to complicate it."

 

