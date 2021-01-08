Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeKardashianPhotosVideos

Kendall?! This Khloe Kardashian Selfie Will Have You Instantly Doing a Double Take

Look too fast and you'll probably mistake Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram post for her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. But, don't take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Hi, Kendall Jenner—er—Khloe Kardashian!

The Good American mogul had fans doing a double take thanks to her latest mirror selfie. In the Instagram snap, True Thompson's mama was in her gym donning exercise clothes and seemingly in the process of a workout. "This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting [prayer hands emoji])," she wrote, "I'll be ready."

While the reality star is known for her dedication to fitness, it was something else that had fans' attention: She looked just like her supermodel sister. 

As one fan pointed out in a comment, "I thought that was Kendall at fist [sic] no joke." 

Another follower echoed, "I mean Kendall is your twin!" 

"At first glance," a third weighed in, "I thought this was Kendall."

It did not take long for Khloe to weigh in on the twinning chatter. "In my dreams lol," she responded to one fan. "OMG stoooopppppp," Khloe told another. 

This is not the first time the sisters have shared uncanny resemblances. In July, Khloe posted a snap of herself sporting long dark hair, which spurred Kylie Jenner comparisons. 

As one fan pointed out, "I thought you were Kylie." Another reiterated, "Thought it was Kylie." The twinning moments are not reserved for just Khloe, either. In November, Kim Kardashian shared a series of pictures of herself on a beach that also had fans instantly thinking of Kylie. 

"You look so much like Kylie in this," a comment read. "Omg."

Of course, sometimes the siblings channel their similar looks on purpose. Such was the case in 2019 when then-blond Khloe as well as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all sported dark curly hair and pale bodysuits for a photo shoot promoting their first fragrance collaboration. Talk about a double take!

