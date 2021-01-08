Kendall?! This Khloe Kardashian Selfie Will Have You Instantly Doing a Double Take

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gives Kendall a Coronavirus Health Update

Hi, Kendall Jenner—er—Khloe Kardashian!

The Good American mogul had fans doing a double take thanks to her latest mirror selfie. In the Instagram snap, True Thompson's mama was in her gym donning exercise clothes and seemingly in the process of a workout. "This summer, when all of this is over (manifesting [prayer hands emoji])," she wrote, "I'll be ready."

While the reality star is known for her dedication to fitness, it was something else that had fans' attention: She looked just like her supermodel sister.

As one fan pointed out in a comment, "I thought that was Kendall at fist [sic] no joke."

Another follower echoed, "I mean Kendall is your twin!"

"At first glance," a third weighed in, "I thought this was Kendall."

It did not take long for Khloe to weigh in on the twinning chatter. "In my dreams lol," she responded to one fan. "OMG stoooopppppp," Khloe told another.