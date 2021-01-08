Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeKardashianPhotosVideos

Liam Payne's Long Hair Has One Direction Fans in a Frenzy

One Direction fans have some pretty strong feelings about Liam Payne's locks. Scroll on to see his new hairstyle and followers' comments about his 'do.

Liam Payne has a beautiful new 'do—and it looks like the way that he flips his hair gets fans overwhelmed.

The One Direction alum gave followers another glance at his long, wavy locks this week. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 6 to promote his upcoming livestream The LP Show Final Act. And while commenters seemed excited about the show, some appeared more focused on his tresses.

"Can't wait for the live," one follower wrote. "You look great. Love your hair."

Added another, "OMG YOUR HAIR IS SO BEAUTIFUL BABEEE."

Other followers had a few questions, with one fan asking, "Why does Liam look like Jesus!?"

"Omg stop," wrote another. "He looks like he's about to turn water into wine."

This wasn't the first time fans had seen Liam's new hairstyle. The artist, who recently got engaged to model Maya Henry, also gave fans a peek during a recent Instagram Live, with one follower tweeting, "LIAM PAYNE PLEASE DON'T EVER CUT YOUR HAIR."

Revisiting One Direction's Most OMG Moments

In fact, the "Stack It Up" star has been growing his hair out for months and has posted several photos of his longer look while social distancing. This frenzy over Liam's 'do comes exactly five years after the 25-year-old debuted a shaved head on social media. As fans may recall, Liam surprised his followers by posting a selfie with his buzzed hair in Jan. 2016. However, it looks like Liam is now on the long hair trend.

He isn't the only celebrity to recently undergo a hair transformation, either. To see more fresh styles, scroll on.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Instagram
Allison Williams

The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.

