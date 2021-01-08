Liam Payne's Long Hair Has One Direction Fans in a Frenzy

Watch : Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Engaged!

Liam Payne has a beautiful new 'do—and it looks like the way that he flips his hair gets fans overwhelmed.

The One Direction alum gave followers another glance at his long, wavy locks this week. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 6 to promote his upcoming livestream The LP Show Final Act. And while commenters seemed excited about the show, some appeared more focused on his tresses.

"Can't wait for the live," one follower wrote. "You look great. Love your hair."

Added another, "OMG YOUR HAIR IS SO BEAUTIFUL BABEEE."

Other followers had a few questions, with one fan asking, "Why does Liam look like Jesus!?"

"Omg stop," wrote another. "He looks like he's about to turn water into wine."

This wasn't the first time fans had seen Liam's new hairstyle. The artist, who recently got engaged to model Maya Henry, also gave fans a peek during a recent Instagram Live, with one follower tweeting, "LIAM PAYNE PLEASE DON'T EVER CUT YOUR HAIR."