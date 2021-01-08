Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeKardashianPhotosVideos

Cheer's Morgan Simianer and Big Brother's Jackson Michie Fuel Dating Rumors With New Videos

Ready Cheer and Big Brother fans? Because Morgan Simianer and Jackson Michie are continuing to spark dating speculation with their new TikTok videos. Watch here.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 08, 2021 1:31 PMTags
CelebritiesNetflix
Morgan Simianer, Jackson MichieTikTok

Reality TV fans are buzzing over Morgan Simianer and Jackson Michie.

The Cheer star and Big Brother alum are continuing to fuel romance rumors with their latest TikTok videos. On Thursday, Jan. 7, the celebrities posted different versions of the same clip. One mouthed the words, "I think you have a little crush on me," and the other replied, "Ew, no!" The first then insisted, "Yeah, I think you do," resulting in the two smiling or wrapping their arms around each other. In the comments section of Morgan's post, Jackson even wrote he was "guilty as charged." 

This was just one of several TikTok videos the duo shared that day. However, these posts weren't the only things to spark speculation. That same day, Jackson uploaded a photo of two coffee tumblers—one of which had Morgan's name on it. And on Jan. 6, the Navarro cheerleader posted a photo of herself overlooking a sunset while wearing Jackson's coat.

photos
Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"California looks good on you...but my jacket looks even better with you in it," the season 21 winner wrote with a kiss emoji. "How bout both?"

They also appeared to spend New Year's Eve together and have posted pictures of themselves ringing in 2021.

While it's unclear when Morgan and Jackson first connected, fans started questioning their status after the duo posted a number of TikTok videos in December—about six months after Jackson announced his split from fellow Big Brother alum Holly Allen.

"Omg the cross over [sic] we didn't know we needed," one commenter wrote at the time.

Added another, "I ship this, and now I'm excited."

