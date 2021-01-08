Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Character's Iconic Bangs

Much like Connell's chain necklace, Marianne's hair has become a major part of the Normal People fandom.

The Hulu series, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, became an instant hit when it launched on Hulu in April 2020, with viewers quickly falling for the two leads of the show. In fact, many Normal People fans still can't get enough of the fringe bangs that Daisy's character Marianne rocks in the series.

So, how did she land on that hairstyle? As fate would have it, Daisy cut her bangs after losing out on a different acting job. "It's so funny 'cause my fringe came from a result of like not getting a part I really wanted," the 22-year-old British actress shared on The Tonight Show. "And I was so sad and I was like, 'Right, I'm gonna do a change, I'm just gonna chop off all my front bits of my hair.'"

"And then after that I got a job," she added, "so I do owe a lot of my career to—I seem to only be able to act if you can only see a partial amount of my face."