DaBaby Arrested on Rodeo Drive for Alleged Firearm Possession

DaBaby was taken into custody for alleged firearm possession by the Beverly Hills Police Department, two months after the rapper's brother was killed.

DaBaby has found himself in hot water after being arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7.

A spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department tells E! News that a security guard from the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive called authorities at around 5 p.m. after allegedly witnessing a group of men, one of which was described as having a "handgun in his waistband," walking on the famous street.

The spokesperson further shares, "Police made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle."

DaBaby, née Jonathan Kirk, was subsequently taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm. According to authorities, he is currently being booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department and has not yet been charged.

The rapper was previously arrested in January 2020 for alleged battery. At the time of the incident, E! News reported the artist allegedly got into an altercation with a club promoter after he was given $20,000, instead of the $30,000 promised. 

According to Pitchfork, the Miami-Dade Attorney's Office dropped the battery charge in March. 

At the tail end of 2020, DaBaby mourned the loss of his older brother, Glenn Johnson, who died from a gunshot wound on Nov. 3. 

Following the news of Johnson's death, the musician took to social media to mourn the 34-year-old. He shared the lyrics from his song "Intro," writing on his Instagram Story, "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family /Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n----a." 

