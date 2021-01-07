Pink Calls Marriage to Carey Hart a “Wild Ride” in Cheeky 15th Anniversary Tribute

Watch : Happy Birthday Pink: E! News Rewind

It must be true love for Pink and husband Carey Hart. The couple just celebrated their 15-year anniversary, and the singer honored the occasion with a sweet Instagram post that acknowledged their occasionally rocky romance.

"15 years. Proud of us babe," Pink wrote, alongside a series of photos of her and Carey looking cozy. "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it's been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here's to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family."

Pink and Carey, a motorcycle racer, married in 2006 after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001. The couple share daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.

In 2008, the pair separated, just two years after their wedding in Costa Rica. "The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting," Pink wrote on her website at the time. "I know it sounds like cliché bulls--t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be."

That same year, Pink released the song "So What," with lyrics that included "I guess I just lost my husband, I don't know where he went / So I'm gonna drink my money, I'm not gonna pay his rent." Carey appeared in the music video, and shortly after, the two reunited.

In October 2020, Pink talked about how her marriage was worth fighting for on Facebook.