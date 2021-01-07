How Billie Lourd Pulled Off Her Top-Secret and ''Magical'' Pregnancy

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

Last September, Billie Lourd surprised fans when she announced the birth of her first child because most people had no idea she was even pregnant.

The 28-year-old Star Wars and American Horror Story actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher welcomed a son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, with fiancé Austen Rydell. Billie was able to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public for a simple reason: The coronavirus pandemic, which erupted in early 2019 and soon after she conceived, and which prompted millions of people around the world to self-isolate.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby," Billie said on her stepfather Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM radio show Quarantined with Bruce in an interview set to air on Friday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. EST. "And I want to make that known, because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies, and Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he's technically just a Caribbean baby."

She continued, "It turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise, having a quarantine baby, but he's not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be.