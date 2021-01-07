Kylie Jenner Appears to Unfollow Rosalia, Sofia Richie and More From Her Inner Circle

Kylie Jenner has fewer people to keep up with in the new year.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has seemingly purged her Instagram timeline of a few familiar faces, including Rosalia, Sofia Richie and more. She now only follows 28 accounts, most of which belong to her family.

While some fans speculated that drama within Kylie's inner circle prompted the unfollowing spree, those rumors were dispelled when she also unfollowed Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, who are both particularly close to the Kardashian family.

Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were joined by Fai on their recent family getaway to Aspen, Colo., where they all enjoyed a day of shopping and hit the slopes. A source previously told E! News of the trip, "Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain."