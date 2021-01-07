Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved "Angel" Dog Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus is mourning her beloved dog Mary Jane, a pitbull mix who has been by her side for nearly a decade.
In a lengthy, emotional post on her Jan. 7 Instagram Story, Miley called Mary Jane her "best friend" and explained that the rescue pup was first diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. Miley was "advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit," something she refused to take for granted.
"When it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane... never once did I forget the gift I had been given," the Plastic Hearts artist wrote. "She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way."
Miley explained that she had put Mary Jane to sleep in order to spare her from any future pain.
"I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me," she shared. "It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love."
The "Party in the USA" singer adopted Mary Jane in 2012 with now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. When her dog Floyd died in 2014, Miley said that it was Mary Jane who comforted her.
"She has come to my rescue every time my heart has been broken," Miley added. "Put me back together again. Going thru this pain without her magic power is so lonely."
Miley, a notorious animal lover, regularly posts about her pets on social media. In 2015, she released the album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, which honored her fallen animal friends like Pablow the blow fish.
In 2016, the Hannah Montana alum explained her connection to animals on The Voice.
"I see them as very psychic creatures," she shared in an interview with Mary Jane by her side. "I feel like they see the rest of the world that we don't."