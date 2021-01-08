How Emma Roberts Is Settling into Motherhood 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Just after the Christmas holiday, actress Emma Roberts assumed her most challenging role yet: Mom.
The 29-year-old Holidate star and Scream Queens alum gave birth to her and partner and Triple Frontier actor Garrett Hedlund's first child a baby boy. The two named their son Rhodes.
"Emma is at home and doing really well," a source told E! News exclusively. "She's very happy, calm and a natural at being a mom."
Another source told Entertainment Tonight this week that the couple "have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they're adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests." The insider added that Roberts and Hedlund, 36, "want to fully enjoy and embrace this moment as a couple."
E! News learned about Roberts and Hedlund's romance in March 2019. At the time, a source said the two "have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."
Over the next few months, the two were spotted out together in Los Angeles a few times.
Last August, Roberts confirmed her pregnancy and the sex of her child on Instagram, alongside photos of her sporting a baby bump and sitting beside Hedlund. She wrote, "Me...and my two favorite guys."
But it was Roberts' mother Kelly Cunningham who first spilled the beans about her daughter's pregnancy, accidentally, while engaging with fans on Instagram. The actress then blocked her temporarily.
"Well, I blocked her just to prove a point," Roberts said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in October. "And then I had to grovel to her because then I was like, 'Okay mom, like, I'll unblock you.' And she hadn't even accepted my friend request. So, then I had to wait for that, which was her, like, glorious moment. She was like, 'Oh, maybe I'll accept you later.' I was like, ‘This is not OK.'"
Roberts recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how she confronted her mom over the mishap. "When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it,'" she said. "I said, 'No, I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She's like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"