How Emma Roberts Is Settling into Motherhood 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Just after the Christmas holiday, actress Emma Roberts assumed her most challenging role yet: Mom.

The 29-year-old Holidate star and Scream Queens alum gave birth to her and partner and Triple Frontier actor Garrett Hedlund's first child a baby boy. The two named their son Rhodes.

"Emma is at home and doing really well," a source told E! News exclusively. "She's very happy, calm and a natural at being a mom."

Another source told Entertainment Tonight this week that the couple "have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they're adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests." The insider added that Roberts and Hedlund, 36, "want to fully enjoy and embrace this moment as a couple."

E! News learned about Roberts and Hedlund's romance in March 2019. At the time, a source said the two "have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."