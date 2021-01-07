Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeKardashianPhotosVideos

Dr. Dre Agrees to Pay Ex Nicole Young $2 Million in Temporary Support

It's been over six months since fans discovered Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre. Now, followers have learned that the music mogul has agreed to pay her $2 million in spousal support.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 07, 2021 9:27 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesCelebritiesDr. Dre
Watch: Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

New details are emerging about Dr. Dre's divorce from Nicole Young

A source confirms to E! News the rapper has agreed to pay his ex $2 million in spousal support. According to the insider, this single sum covers from now until April 14. After that, the former couple will have a court hearing and negotiate any future support, the source says.

Per the insider, this total accounts for Young's attorney fees, living expenses, security and any other costs. Up until this agreement, she had been receiving about $293,000 a month in temporary support. E! News has reached out to Dr. Dre's and Young's attorneys for comment.

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre over the summer after 24 years of marriage. It certainly hasn't been an easy time for the 55-year-old star. On Jan. 4, he suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Several celebrities, including Missy Elliott and Ice Cube, sent well-wishes.

photos
Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After Breakups

The next day, Dr. Dre took to Instagram to thank his family, friends and fans for their support. He also informed them he's "great and getting excellent care" from his medical team. Another insider now tells E! News Dr. Dre is resting comfortably in the hospital and that he's in good spirits, noting his kids have been able to visit. However, this second source claims it's still unclear when exactly the music mogul will be released and says he's being held under observation.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Prisoner Wine Company

But that's not all. According to NBC News, citing the Los Angeles Police Department, Dr. Dre's home was the target of an attempted burglary on Jan. 5. The news organization reported that four suspects have been arrested and that the investigation remains ongoing.

To look at other expensive celebrity splits, scroll on.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts to Diverse Casting Critics

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Tanya Roberts' Partner Reveals Her Cause of Death After Final Hours

David Cannon/Getty Images
Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren

The golf star's reputation was shattered when news broke about his adulterous behavior with not one, not two, but dozens of women. He and his wife, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, officially divorced in August of 2010 after being married for nearly six years and having two children together. Tiger reportedly handed over a whopping $750 million(!) in their divorce, although the final settlement was undisclosed.

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Cris Judd

"Love Don't Cost a Thing..." Or does it? After Cris was hired to direct this music video for J.Lo, the pair married in September of 2001. However, the singer-actress filed for divorce from her husband and former choreographer after less than a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Although they settled for an undisclosed amount, there are numerous reports J.Lo shelled out $14 million.

Steve Granitz Archive/Getty Images
Mel & Robyn Gibson

Oh Mel…in one of the priciest Hollywood divorces to date, Robyn Gibson, Mel's wife of 28 years reportedly received half of Mel's $850 million net worth, thanks to no prenuptial agreement. The couple had seven children together and according to E! News reports, the longtime duo spent two years ironing out their settlement.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Madonna & Guy Ritchie

Leave it to Madge to break tradition—in this case, it was the wife dolling out cash to her ex-hubby. After seven years of marriage, Madonna and Ritchie called it quits in 2008, and lucky for Guy, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. The price tag? Between $72 million and $92 million, the pop icon's spokeswoman said at the time.

Paul McErlane/Reuters
Paul McCartney & Heather Mills

From the church to the courtroom…Paul McCartney and Heather Mills said their "I do's" in 2002, but called it quits just four years later in 2006. Following a slew of legal battles, Mills reportedly received nearly $48.7 million of Paul's fortune when their divorce was finalized in 2008. In addition, Heather allegedly received an addition $70,000 a month for their then 4-year-old daughter Beatrice.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Donald & Ivana Trump

Donald and Ivana married in a lavish ceremony in 1977, but divorced in 1992 amidst rumors of his reported affair with former beauty queen Marla Maples. After three children and 15 years together, Ivana reportedly received $20 million, although the settlement remains sealed by courts.

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Kevin & Cindy Costner

Oh, the troubles of young love. College sweethearts Kevin and Cindy married in 1978 when the two were both still in school and divorced 16 years later in 1994. They had three children together, Annie, Lily and Joe. Cindy reportedly received $80 million in the settlement.

Fotos International/Getty Images
Neil Diamond & Marcia Murphey

Neil reportedly fell in love with the TV producer while he was still married to his first wife, Jane Posner. Marcia married the singer-songwriter in 1969, had two of his children, sons Jesse and Micah, filed for divorce 25 years later, citing irreconcilable differences, and walked away with half of Neil's earnings—$150 million. However, Neil isn't bitter; he later said that "she's worth every penny."

STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Michael & Juanita Jordan

After 17 years together and an attempt at reconciliation, basketball star Michael Jordan and his wife, Juanita, officially divorced in 2006. The duo tied the knot in 1989 in Las Vegas and have three children together. In a massive divorce settlement, Michael reportedly shelled out $168 million.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Kenny Rogers & Marianne Gordon

Country crooner Kenny Rogers is no stranger to divorce—he's been married five times—but the most expensive split was with his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon. After 16 years of marriage and one child together, the couple divorced in 1993 and Rogers reportedly shelled out a cool $60 million.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Lionel & Diane Richie

Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, a former dancer and fashion designer, called it quits in 2003 after seven years, two kids and a slew of irreconcilable differences. In Diane's alimony petition, she reportedly claimed a monthly clothing allowance of $15,000 as well as a plastic surgery budget of $20,000 a year. The payout? An estimated $20 million from Richie.

AP Photo/Stuart Ramson
Ron Perelman & Ellen Barkin

The businessman married his fourth wife in June of 2000 after meeting the actress at a Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. Their marriage ended in 2006. Ellen reportedly received an "enormous" settlement and also allegedly made more than $20 million when she sold off jewelry Ron had once given her. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Steven Spielberg & Amy Irving

On again…off again…on again…then off again for good. The actress dated the director briefly in the late ‘70s—breaking up to momentarily date Willie Nelson, her costar in the film Honeysuckle Rose—and married Steven in 1985. Unfortunately, the flame was only rekindled for four years, and in 1989, the two divorced and Amy reportedly walked away with a $100 million settlement.

Trevor Gillespie
Harrison Ford & Melissa Mathison

After 18 years together and a brief attempt at reconciliation, Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison called in quits in 2001. The couple—who have two children together—officially dissolved their marriage in 2004. After two decades together, no prenup and millions at stake, Melissa reportedly received a whopping $118 million of Harrison's cash.

AP Photo / LMartinez
Alex Rodriguez & Cynthia Scurtis

Alex and Cynthia called it quits in 2008 after six years and two children together. The final settlement in the multi-million dollar case remains undisclosed.

Brian Ach/Getty Images
Michael Douglas & Diandra Luker

The Oscar-winning actor married the daughter of an Austrian diplomat, who was 19 at the time, in 1977, and had a son with her a year later. In 1995, Diane filed for divorce and reportedly received a $45 million settlement, as well as a share in projects related to work Michael did while they were together.

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press
Hulk & Linda Hogan

After 23 years of marriage and two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick, Linda filed for divorce from her husband when she heard of the professional wrestler's affair with 33-year-old Christiane Plante. Linda reportedly received an agreement worth over $30 million, including more than 70 percent of the couple's liquid assets, a handful of luxury cars, $3 million property settlement and 40 percent ownership in his companies.

Ron Galella/WireImage.com
Mick Jagger & Jerry Hall

The Rolling Stones frontman married the model in 1990. Jerry filed for divorce in 1999 after she discovered Mick fathered a child with Brazilian model Luciana Morad. But after nine years together, Jerry was allegedly awarded $25 million in their divorce settlement.

Robert Laberge/ALLSPORT/Getty Images
Jeff Gordon & Brooke Sealey

The Daytona 500 winner married Brooke in 1994, only to divorce eight years later in 2002. Although the former couple didn't have any children together Jeff still coughed up a hefty settlement—a reported $15 million.

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts to Diverse Casting Critics

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Jeffree Star Shuts Down Those Kanye West Dating Rumors Once & For All

4

Tanya Roberts' Partner Reveals Her Cause of Death After Final Hours

5

Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed

Latest News

Jeffree Star Shuts Down Those Kanye West Dating Rumors Once & For All

Pink Calls Marriage to Carey Hart a “Wild Ride” in Anniversary Post

How Billie Lourd Pulled Off Her Top-Secret and ''Magical'' Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Appears to Unfollow Rosalia, Sofia Richie & More Friends

Winter Fashion Trends Celebs Love

OutDaughtered's Danielle Busby Updates on Mystery Health Issues

Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved "Angel" Dog Mary Jane