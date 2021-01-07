Supermodel Stella Tennant's Family Confirms She Died By Suicide: "She Felt Unable To Go On"

Watch : Model Stella Tennant Dies at 50: Fashion Industry Reacts

Stella Tennant's family is shedding more light on the late Scottish supermodel's death.

The 50-year-old's loved ones made their comments to The Telegraph, which reported that following investigations into the star's death, she took her own life.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died," Tennant's family said in a statement to the U.K. newspaper on Wednesday, Jan. 6. "She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many."

They added, "Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her."

Tennant, one of the most famous supermodels in the '90s, died on Dec. 22, five days after her 50th birthday. She is survived by estranged husband David Lasnet, their son Marcel, 22, and three daughters Cecily, 19, Jasmine, 18, and Iris, 16.