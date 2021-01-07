Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional About Capitol Hill Riots: "This Is Not the America That I Know"

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

A poignant reflection.

Jenna Bush Hager watched along with the rest of the country as a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol yesterday, Jan. 6, and because of her own personal connections to the home of Congress, she couldn't help but get emotional while discussing the turmoil on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"What was so hard, I think, for so many of us who have grieving hearts, is these images are not our America," the former first daughter told her co-host Hoda Kotb on Jan. 7. "This is not the America that you know. This is not the America that I know. It is not the America that we want our kids to know."

She continued, "I have had the privilege of standing on those steps in several inaugurations—not just for family members—but for the first Black President of the United States of America when I was a teacher in inner-city D.C., and that meant so much to so many. I kissed my grandfather goodbye in that rotunda. I have felt the majesty of our country in those walls and nobody can take that from any of us."