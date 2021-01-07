Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeKardashianPhotosVideos

Chef José Andrés Gives 120 Pizzas to Law Enforcement After U.S. Capitol Turmoil

"I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight," Chef José Andrés tweeted.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 07, 2021 2:02 PMTags
Donald TrumpCelebritiesJoe Biden
Chef Jose AndresPaul Morigi/Getty Images

Chef José Andrés is using his culinary skills to give back. 

After a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the World Central Kitchen founder delivered pizzas to the National Guard and police officers in Washington D.C. 

"Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America," he tweeted. "I'm here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I'm meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support..."

Andrés admitted he didn't know what to do. So, he and his team just started cooking. "I know it's a lot of controversies and everything, but we feed people," he said in a video shared on social media. "We feed anybody and everybody, and we activate when there is need. And today, police is maintaining my beautiful Washington D.C. safe."

photos
The TV News All-Stars Who Got Us Through the 2020 Election

After running out of pizza on the food truck, Andrés worked out of his local restaurant Jaleo to continue to serve up food for law enforcement.

"Pizzas weren't enough for everyone...many have been working over 30 hours nonstop," he tweeted. "So we turned Jaleo into WCK kitchen cooking 100s of hot stews on this cold night...plus fried egg sandwiches & fruit!"

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Tanya Roberts' Partner Reveals Her Cause of Death After Final Hours

It was just after 3:00 a.m. on Jan.7 when he wrapped up. "It's late here in Washington DC and we @WCKitchen just finished delivering the last meals," he wrote while posting a video from the National Archives. "But after today's attack on our democracy...I couldn't go home without seeing the National Archives, where our nation's founding documents live. #WeThePeople."

The breach of the Capitol took place as Congress began the ceremonial counting of the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win. Lawmakers were evacuated as chaos and violence ensued.

Watch: Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Congress reconvened to formally confirm Biden's victory. Trump, who has continued to make baseless claims of voter fraud, later expressed his disagreement with the election results but said "there will be an orderly transition of power on Jan. 20."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Tanya Roberts' Partner Reveals Her Cause of Death After Final Hours

4

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts to Diverse Casting Critics

5

See the Photo of Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde That's Breaking Hearts

Latest News

Diann Valentine's Book Will Help You Find Your Happily Ever After

Keke Palmer Joins the Mullet Trend as She Debuts New Look for 2021

Exclusive

Here's How The Office Characters Would Handle the Pandemic

Selena Gomez Calls Out Social Media CEOs After U.S. Capitol Breach

Cheers to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Evolving Love Story

Chef José Andrés Gives 120 Pizzas to Law Enforcement After Riots

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts to Diverse Casting Critics