Karlie Kloss Says She’s ''Tried'' to Talk Politics With Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner After Protest

Karlie Kloss revealed she has tried to persuade Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to accept the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The model, who is married to Jared's brother Joshua Kushner, spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to criticize who she described as "anti-American" individuals protesting the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
As President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to claim, without verified evidence, that voter fraud impacted election results, hundreds of demonstrators swarmed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday. According to NBC News, members of Congress, who were counting Electoral College votes, were evacuated. They later resumed the certification process in the evening.
Kloss tweeted out, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."
One user responded, "Tell your sister in law and brother law [sic]," referring to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared, who are both advisors to the commander-in-chief.
Kloss replied, "I've tried."
Ahead of the election in November, the 28-year-old runway star made her political views known. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram with her mail-in ballot, while she wore a face mask with the "Biden Harris" logo. She later celebrated the duo's win with a photo of the politicians, which she captioned, "President-elect Joe Biden, and MADAM Vice President-elect Kamala Harris."
Her political beliefs were previously questioned in January 2020, when Project Runway's Brandon Maxwell said he couldn't picture Kloss wearing a certain contestant's dress. The contestant boldly asked, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
Kloss addressed the comment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, saying, "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics." She added, "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."
She and her husband are now expecting her first child together, which she confirmed in November by debuting her baby bump in an Instagram clip.
The pair married in 2018, and she recently professed her love for the businessman during an interview with Diane von Furstenberg. She said, "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way."
Last week, the Adidas collaborator rang in the New Year by writing on Instagram, "May the lessons of 2020 guide us through the coming year. Here's to new beginnings in 2021."
Before the year came to a close, the Electoral College cast its votes on Dec. 14 and officially elected Biden as the next U.S. president, after he received the 270 required votes.
On Jan. 6, NBC News reported that pro-Trump demonstrators gathered at the Capitol before breaking through barricades. Officials said at least one person was shot and killed. Hollywood stars including Ashton Kutcher, Octavia Spencer and Chris Evans have weighed in on the historic events.