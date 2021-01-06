Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Have a Cozy Reunion 3 Months After Split

Breakup? What breakup?

Bethenny Frankel is seen sitting on her ex Paul Bernon's lap inside her friend and Brazilian artist Romero Britto's Miami studio in an Instagram video the painter and sculptor shared on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The footage was posted almost three months after E! News learned the former Real Housewives of New York City star and the real estate developer and producer had split after two years of dating.

The Instagram video also shows Bethenny's 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy sitting at a table across from her mom and Paul and painting a picture with Romero's guidance. Everyone in the footage is wearing a mask.

"At The BRITTO Studios with Bethenny Frankel and her daughter Bryn," Romero wrote. "@bethennyfrankel #RomeroBritto #Britto #HappyArtBritto #HappyArt #Art #Artsy #FineArt #Fun #Happy #Colors #bethennyfrankel"

The 57-year-old artist also posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Bethenny, 50, and Paul, 43, holding hands. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.