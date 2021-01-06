Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : "Deadliest Catch" Star Mahlon Reyes Dead at 38

Mahlon Reyes' cause of death has been revealed four months after he died in a Montana hospital.

The Flathead County Coroner confirms to E! News that the Deadliest Catch star died of an accidental cocaine overdose. This news comes after the coroner completed an autopsy and toxicology report.

At the time of Mahlon's death, his wife, Heather Sullivan, told TMZ that the 38-year-old suffered a heart attack on the morning of Saturday, July 25. She added that he was hospitalized shortly after the incident but never regained consciousness. Mahlon was eventually taken off of life support on Sunday, July 26.

The outlet additionally reported that Mahlon was cremated and his ashes would be spread in the Bering Sea by his Deadliest Catch co-stars.

Discovery Channel subsequently released a statement in recognition of the "very sad news," telling E!, "Our thoughts and prayers go to his family."