Jeannie Mai Says She's "Grateful for Life" in Moving Birthday Message After Health Scare

Jeannie Mai is feeling grateful as she celebrates her 42nd birthday and continues her recovery following her hospitalization last year.
The Real co-host was forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars in November and undergo emergency surgery to remove a throat abscess blocking her airway, brought on by epiglottitis, or inflammation of tissue around the windpipe.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Mai posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a nude pink Montce Swim bikini and posing on a platform built over shallow ocean waters at a tropical beachfront resort.
"This year is unlike any other year I've ever celebrated my birthday," she wrote. "It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL. Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind..like making time to print pictures off my phone for my home, re-reading all the books that moved me as a child, (Flowers for Algernon..still an all-time fave), learning to dance and face my fears in front of America."
The TV host also gave a shout-out to her fiancé, rapper Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins. The two got engaged last April.
"I'm grateful for the STRENGTH and resilience in my body after surgery, grateful to nourish it back to health, grateful for the healing love of my soulmate, Jay, and my family; and thankful for everyone here who has supported and encouraged me with such love and humor from around the world," Jeannie wrote. "Thank YOU for this 42nd year of life that makes me grateful to CREATE!!"
She continued, "The year ahead invigorates me to create all the things I've always wanted to enjoy. Specifically for my health and for my love of fashion ...I've got some exciting announcements coming up for Mai Fam!!! But most of all— I am utterly grateful for life. THANK YOU for the birthday wishes!! WHASSS GOOOOOD CAPRICORNS!!"