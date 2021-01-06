Kim Kardashian Shares How She's Getting Her "Mind and Body Right" Amid Kanye West Divorce Speculation

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kim Kardashian is ready to take on the new year.

In a Jan. 5 Instagram post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected on how she's starting 2021 by focusing on her health. "Sister Boot Camp starts this month!" the 40-year-old wrote. "Plant Based and Two workouts a day for 30 days to get our mind and body right this year."

Kim—who revealed she stopped eating meat in February 2020—also posted footage from her "sister workout" at her gym, tagging sibling Khloe Kardashian and fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara.

While Kim has a concrete exercise and nutrition plan in place for 2021, her future with Kanye West remains unclear. Even though nothing is official, a source told E! News "divorce has been discussed." However, the insider said, "Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work."

"Kim and Kanye are still trying to work through things in their relationship," the source added. "They are in therapy working on their marriage."