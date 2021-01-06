See the Photo of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde That's Breaking Hearts Everywhere

After the wild ride that was 2020, we're hoping Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is a "Sign of the Times" to come.
A source told E! News that the British singer and his director on Don't Worry Darling have been dating for several weeks now, also revealing that the couple's inner circle has been well aware of the courtship.
But the rest of the world found out about the romance when Harry and Olivia were spotted at his manager, Jeff Azoff's, wedding in Montecito, Calif. over the New Year's weekend.
Photographers captured numerous pictures of the pair holding hands as they walked around the San Ysidro Ranch where Jeff married Glenne Christiaansen. Additionally, a source shared that Harry and Olivia acted very "couple-y" and they seemed "very happy."
The insider added, "They shared a room and did everything together."
It seems the celebs started dating after working together on the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling in Palm Springs last year.
When Harry was first cast in the lead role opposite Florence Pugh, Olivia expressed excitement about working with him. She told Vogue, "[Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style... I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."
Amid the romance news, a source told E! News that while Don't Worry Darling was filming in Palm Springs, Calif., Olivia and Harry opted to reside in a house together while a lot of the cast and crew stayed at a hotel. According to the insider, they were in Palm Springs for a few weeks before returning to LA.
Other than the Vogue interview, however, Harry and Olivia have said very little publicly about one another—or their romance for that matter. But the two stars are notoriously private when it comes to their personal lives.
In fact, Olivia flies so under the radar, fans didn't learn that she and Jason Sudeikis had ended their nearly decade-long relationship until months after the fact. A source previously told E! News that they called off their engagement in early 2020, but it only became public knowledge in November.
Since then, the former couple has maintained their friendship and are frequently spotted together.
According to People, Jason and Olivia have a "great co-parenting routine" set for their kids Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4. The outlet reported, "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."
Here's hoping that 2021 is sweeter to us than "Watermelon Sugar"!