James Marsden Reveals He Turned Down Magic Mike Role Over This Fear

James Marsden in Magic Mike? Apparently, it almost happened.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 5 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Notebook star shared the real reason why he passed on the stripper-themed movie.
"I had fear I would be edited out of the movie," the actor confessed. "Just all my lines would be cut out and I'd be an extra just rushing around in a g-string so I think it was a lack of courage on my part."
He also noted that he still has friends and family who feel it was a good decision to not do the film because "they didn't want to see me like that." Hearing this, Marsden laughed and said, "I could have jumped in and had fun with that." To which host James Corden let out a quick chuckle.
During the interview, the 47-year-old star also recalled moving to Austin, Texas at the beginning of the quarantine in March 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I grew up in Oklahoma close by, so I'm back in the region, and I've always visited Austin the last 20 years of my life," Marsden shared. "Always taken my kids down here, always wanted to get a ranch and build on some land and now I'm kind of—this last year has made me realize that maybe now is the time for a little change and hey, go do it."
James, who shares three children with his ex-wife Lisa Linde, also added, "I'm kind of diving in headfirst. Nothing is irreversible so if it doesn't work out, I can always come back. I've been in L.A. a long time so—but I'm been enjoying it."
