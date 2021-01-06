Anne Burrell's New Cookware Line Will Help Even the Worst Cooks in America

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're the best chef in the family or the worst cook in America, Anne Burrell is here to help!

Just in time for the new year, the Food Network star is teaming up with HSN for a cookware line that will be beneficial for chefs of all levels.

"It is perfect for both beginning cooks as well as cooking experts because it is made with die cast aluminum, so the products are excellent conductors of heat," Anne exclusively shared with E! News. "They are very lightweight and they can be used for a multitude of different dishes! They are super easy for cleaning too. They can go right in the dishwasher, which is great so you are not left with a mountain of dishes piling up!"

Whether you're looking for new pans or a fresh utensil set, Anne's line launching today may just be the perfect addition for your kitchen.

As Anne explained, "My goals and intentions were to create a line of products that every cook could use and be successful with."