Kristin Cavallari Says She Feels "Back to My Old Self" While Celebrating 34th Birthday

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her fresh start as she celebrates a new year of life.
The reality TV personality posted a number of cute photos and messages to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 5 to mark her 34th birthday. Kristin shared that despite enduring a tough 2020, which included announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler in April, she is grateful for all of her experiences.
One black-and-white photo showed her enjoying a birthday dessert with a candle in it during an evening out on the town.
"33 was a crazy year to say the least," she captioned that Instagram pic. "The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I'm back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."
She also shared a number of shots to her Instagram Story of herself celebrating her special day with 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old Saylor, the three children she shares with her retired-football-player ex.
"Spending my birthday with my favorite people," she wrote.
Another image featured herself with her kids, and all three had their backs to the camera. "Bday squad," the Laguna Beach alum captioned that one.
Comedian Jeff Dye commented on her Instagram post, "Happpppyyyyyy Birthdaaaayyyyyyy!!!" He and Kristin were first spotted kissing in a Chicago bar in October, and the two appear to have been going strong ever since.
Another pal offering birthday wishes was Justin Anderson, Kristin's bestie and former Very Cavallari co-star. "happy birthday lovie!" the hair colorist wrote. "here's to another year of belly laughing at our own dumb jokes, holding each other accountable, and having each other's back. love you to infinity and beyond cavallari."