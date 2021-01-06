Dr. Dre Hospitalized in ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

E! News has confirmed that the 55-year-old hip-hop legend suffered the aneurysm on Monday, Jan. 4 and remains in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ was first to report the aneurysm.

The "California Love" performer is stable, but doctors are uncertain of what caused the brain injury and are administering numerous tests, according to TMZ.

A number of the star's famous friends and collaborators shared their support on social media. "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre," Ice Cube tweeted.

Ice Cube's son, actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., appeared to confirm that Dre was on the path to recovery. "Got word," he tweeted. "It's still Dre Day. Still keep the family in your prayers. You never know yall."

Snoop Dogg shared footage to Instagram of himself performing with Dr. Dre, adding the caption, "GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ."

And Missy Elliott tweeted, "Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body."

This comes at a difficult time in the star's life. Wife Nicole Young filed for divorce in July following 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair are parents to two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

The musician and mogul is the father to four other children from previous relationships.

A hearing pertaining to spousal support and their prenuptial agreement had been set for Wednesday in L.A. That hearing is still likely to happen as planned, E! News has learned.