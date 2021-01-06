Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsKardashianPhotosVideos

Don't Miss Out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major and More

Enjoy major savings on must-have serums, creams, cleansers and deodorants at Ulta.

By Emily Spain Jan 06, 2021
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, Ursa Major, PMD and more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, Grown Alchemist, Indie Lee and Kinship!

Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.

Kinship Insta Swipe Lemon Honey AHA Exfoliating Pads

Kinship's exfoliating pads will give you an instant facial with transformative ingredients like manuka honey, kinbiome, lemon and glycolic acid to leave your skin bright and glowing.

$24
$12
Ulta

Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream

Avoid dry, cracked winter skin with this cream by Ursa Major. Thanks to ingredients like calendula, sea buckthorn, black current and rose, your skin will be glowing and hydrated all season long.

$48
$24
Ulta

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer

This lightweight moisturizer will give your skin a velvety soft finish while keeping it hydrated with powerhouse ingredients like Meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil.

$28
$14
Ulta

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant

You better stock up on this aluminum-free deodorant that will help your underarms smell like mint and eucalyptus.

$18
$9
Ulta

Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil

You can add this cruelty-free and Vegan oil over moisturizer at night or combine with your foundation during the day for a dewy makeup look.

$34
$17
Ulta

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

With a delicate blend of botanical extracts, this cleanser will help remove any trace of makeup and impurities while soothing your skin.

$39
$20
Ulta

Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Wipes

These convenient wipes include key ingredients like aloe, sugarcane, birch sap, green tree and willow bark to assist in cleansing, exfoliating, soothing and hydrating skin.

$24
$12
Ulta

