10 Things You Didn't Know About Saweetie—By Saweetie

Watch : Saweetie "Disrespected" By Label After Early Single Release

Get ready for the year of Saweetie.

After 2020 saw the rapper land her first top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Tap In" and an E! People's Choice Award nomination for The New Artist of the year, she's poised to deliver in a big way in 2021.

First up is "Best Friend," her highly anticipated collaboration with Doja Cat, which finally drop Friday, Jan. 8, after a premature release in early December. She'll follow that up by making her acting debut in the grown-ish midseason premiere on Jan. 21 with an arc that'll carry over into multiple episodes. As if that wasn't enough, she's also due to unveil her debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, sometime within the next 12 months as well.

Like we said: The year of Saweetie.