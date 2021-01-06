The Challenge's Tori Deal Sounds Off On Cheating Rumors After Jordan Wiseley Split

Watch : "The Challenge" Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen for "Offensive Comments"

Let the record show that Tori Deal did not cheat on Jordan Wiseley.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, The Challenge star took to Instagram to address the rumor that she had an affair with The Challenge: Double Agents co-star Fessy Shafaat, prompting her split from Jordan. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Uhmmm... I see how this is all being edited... but just because Fessy admits he's attracted to me doesn't mean I cheated... I never cheated on Jordan. So everyone needs to chill out."

"I just want you all to know that I'm mentally strong enough to handle all of this bulls--t. After 4 years of reality TV you grow some thick ass skin," she continued. "I know my truth and who I am."

Tori also said that she "could go deeper" about what happened, but feels she doesn't "have anything to prove to people that already have their minds made up about me."