All the Signs Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were Heading for a "Golden" Romance

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands at Wedding

2021 has already started off on a watermelon sugar high, after news broke on Monday, Jan. 4, that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating!

The artsy pair held hands while attending the weekend wedding of Harry's manager Jeff Azoff in Montecito, Calif. A source told E! News that Olivia and Harry were acting "couple-y" at the celebration and stayed in the same hotel room for the night. "They shared a room and did everything together," the source said. "They had a great time and are very happy."

Though it may come as a surprise that the former One Directioner, 26, and Booksmart director, 36, are now a thing, there have been plenty of signs hinting at their chemistry.

In fact, the couple has been spending time together for weeks while filming their horror movie Don't Worry Darling, which is directed by Olivia and stars Harry, alongside actors Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.