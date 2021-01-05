Brie Bella's Son Buddy Sees Snow for the First Time & His Reaction Is Priceless

Brie Bella just unveiled what might be the most adorable photo of Buddy Danielson yet.
The Total Bellas star took to Instagram Stories on Monday, Jan. 4 to share numerous photos of her and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s 5-month-old son, but there was one snapshot in particular that stood out from the rest.
Why, you ask? Because in said picture, Brie managed to capture one of Buddy's "firsts."
More specifically, he can be seen witnessing snow for the first time ever—and alongside the picturesque Lake Tahoe, nonetheless! It would be a surreal sight for any kid, but especially one born in Arizona and growing up in California's sunny Napa Valley.
Buddy was clearly in awe, staring at the winter wonderland surrounding him wide-eyed and agape. "I know the feeling Bud," Brie wrote on the snap, which is made even sweeter when you realize how much Buddy resembles his big sis, Birdie Danielson.
Brie shared photos of 3-year-old Birdie enjoying the colder temperatures, too: one that put her pink unicorn snow boots and Frozen-themed hat on display, and another of her and Bryan on a sled.
An equally heartwarming father-daughter pic can be seen on Bryan's Instagram, summed up perfectly by his caption: "Teaching Birdie to skip rocks on the lake."
All in all, the family of four is clearly enjoying their cozy winter retreat, and we can't wait to see even more snow-filled fun.
Check out the priceless photo of Buddy's first snow above, and keep scrolling to see all of his past cutest pics. Make sure you're caught up with Total Bellas, too—new episodes return this Thursday, Jan. 7.
Check out Birdie's cutest pics here.