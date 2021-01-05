Gwyneth Paltrow Credits Ex Chris Martin With Helping Her Discover This Hidden Talent

Gwyneth Paltrow can thank her ex-husband Chris Martin for uncovering this hidden talent.

During the Jan. 5th episode of The Goop Podcast, the Oscar winner revealed the secret skill the Coldplay singer helped her discover. The revelation came up during an "Ask Me Anything" segment. A listener wanted to know if there was anything about Paltrow she had once considered ordinary but then later realized was extraordinary after someone else pointed it out.

"Well, my ex-husband actually pointed out that if I'm kind of in a quiet room and start singing a song, I'm usually singing it in the actual key that the song is in, which I did not know," Paltrow replied. "And it turned it out to be kind of true."

He wasn't the only person to get a shout-out. Paltrow also credited her husband Brad Falchuk with helping her identify another particular trait.

"And my husband now, he pointed out to me that I am loving in a very particular way," she continued. "So, the people that are in my life feel loved in a way that is very specific and that he thinks is a positive way."