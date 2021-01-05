Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistake Son-in-Law Chris Pratt for Chris Evans

Hasta la vista, Chris Evans!
While celebrating New Year's Eve, Chris Pratt decided to host a virtual star-studded Instagram telethon benefiting Greater Good. With help from famous friends like Robert Downey Jr., Trisha Yearwood, Jamie Foxx and Bryce Dallas Howard, the event was able to raise more than $615,000.
As donations continue to come in online this week, pop culture fans are talking about one must-see moment. It happened close to 70 minutes into the show when Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the fundraising celebration.
"Hello, Chris Evans," Arnold joked after a proper introduction from the Jurassic World star. "Oh, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I'm going to screw up this thing right from the beginning Chris Pratt. I didn't look at the cue cards. Sorry about that. I should know your name. I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law."
Pratt replied while laughing, "I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite."
The 41-year-old actor has been happily married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since June 2019. They also share a 4-month-old daughter named Lyla Maria Pratt.
All jokes aside, Arnold was quick to praise Pratt for his efforts to help those in need, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think the world of you," he explained. "Not just because you're my son-in-law, but also, you're so giving and you think not only about yourself and your career, but also about other people."
Together, the pair discussed how Americans can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Both Pratt and Arnold argued that masks and facial coverings are essential to keep everyone safe.
"It's unfortunate that there's this mythology around it of whether or not it works," Pratt explained. "I think it's an important thing to do, a courtesy thing to do."
Schwarzenegger replied, "The virus doesn't attack Democrats or Republicans. The virus doesn't care about any of that. The virus just attacks and it wants to kill you. That's it."