Cardi B Reacts to Criticism Over Not Letting Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Listen to "WAP"

Watch : Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Crash Her IG Video

Cardi B is sending a PSA to parents.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter to react to criticism over the music she allows her daughter Kulture to listen to. As fans may recall, on Sunday, Jan. 3, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a video of her dancing to her hit song "W.A.P." featuring Megan Thee Stallion. However, seconds into the clip, Cardi could be seen scrambling to turn off the song as her 2-year-old baby girl ran into the room.

The video caused a bit of a stir from parents who were surprised that Cardi doesn't let her toddler listen to her own mother's song.

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib," a Twitter user wrote. "AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING."

Without skipping a beat, the proud mom responded to her critics.