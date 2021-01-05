See Every Steamy Photo From Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Hawaiian Vacation

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess continue to bring the heat this winter.

The duo, who sparked romance rumors just last week, closed out 2020 with a steamy getaway to the Big Island of Hawaii. A source tells E! News the pair had "an incredible time being together in paradise."

Per the insider, the 47-year-old actor wanted to make his Christmas vacation with Sharna extra special, which is why he decided to "take her to one of his favorite places."

"They stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place Brian got married to Megan [Fox]," the source shares. "They had a great time on the island."

Making their trip seem like it was straight out of a fairytale? The insider adds, "They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise."