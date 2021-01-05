Why Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo's Talking It Out Is Unlike Any Bachelor Nation Podcast

Watch : Chris Harrison Explains How They Pick "The Bachelor" & "Bachelorette"

Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo's 2021 is off to a rosy start!

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Bachelorette alums revealed they're joining forces to launch a new podcast called Talking It Out.

However, the dynamic duo explains this won't be your average Bachelor Nation podcast because they're ready to discuss "anything and everything," including subjects that aren't always easy to share publicly.

"Mike and I, we wanted to bring two diverse individuals with different backgrounds together to explore all kinds of uncomfortable topics and unconventional viewpoints and thought-provoking conversations about love, relationships, family," Bryan tells E! News.

"I love the name Talking It Out because that's exactly what we're going to do—talk it out every single episode," Mike adds. "It's not a Bachelor podcast, it's not strictly a relationship podcast... It's going to be a podcast from the male psyche. That's what we'll bring to the table."