Emma Stone Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy News

Watch : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone just debuted her baby bump in La La Land!

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted out on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 30, cradling her pregnant belly. E! News confirmed on Jan. 3 that Emma is expecting her first child with Dave McCary.

A source told E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

In the new pics, The Favourite star can be seen wearing a mask and black ball cap disguise, as she dressed in black leggings, a dark maternity top and sneakers for her casual neighborhood workout.

The parents-to-be announced their engagement in December 2019, when Emma showed off a unique pearl ring. But in September 2020, fans started to speculate that Emma had already said "I do" to the Saturday Night Live writer as they sported matching gold bands.

The newlyweds remain mostly out of the public eye and they keep their relationship on the down low. After he posted about their engagement, Dave hasn't shared any images or updates about his life with Emma on his Instagram feed.