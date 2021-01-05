Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKardashianKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Emma Stone Cradles Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy News

Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary! See the first pics of mama Emma and her baby bump as she recently stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone just debuted her baby bump in La La Land!

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted out on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 30, cradling her pregnant belly. E! News confirmed on Jan. 3 that Emma is expecting her first child with Dave McCary.

A source told E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

In the new pics, The Favourite star can be seen wearing a mask and black ball cap disguise, as she dressed in black leggings, a dark maternity top and sneakers for her casual neighborhood workout.

The parents-to-be announced their engagement in December 2019, when Emma showed off a unique pearl ring. But in September 2020, fans started to speculate that Emma had already said "I do" to the Saturday Night Live writer as they sported matching gold bands. 

The newlyweds remain mostly out of the public eye and they keep their relationship on the down low. After he posted about their engagement, Dave hasn't shared any images or updates about his life with Emma on his Instagram feed.

However, we did get all the deets on her engagement ring, which came with a humble $4,780 price tag. The 32-year-old star accepted Dave's proposal when she slipped on the Winter Pearl Ring by Catbird, an 18-karat gold band with a 8mm untreated Akoya pearl and 0.37 carat diamonds.

Back in 2018, Emma opened up to her friend Jennifer Lawrence during an Elle interview about turning 30 and the pressures of growing up and settling down. She said, "It's the turning-30 thing where you're like, I'm not that young. I'm young, but I'm not that young."

She also admitted that her thoughts about becoming a mom have changed in recent years. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," the Easy A actress added. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.

Her next movie will be Disney's 101 Dalmatians live adaptation, Cruella, which she described as "punk rock" and taking place in the 1970s in London. Get a first look at her edgy version of the villain before the film hits theaters on May 28. 

