Celebrate Kristin Cavallari's Birthday By Looking Back at Her Sizzling Bikini Pics

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

Having spent her high school days in Laguna Beach, it's no wonder Kristin Cavallari is always beach ready.

In fact, for the Very Cavallari star, who turns 34-years-old today, Jan. 5, her bikini is a year-round item of clothing. The Uncommon James mogul proved this to be true back in December.

How exactly? Well, not only did the mother of three share a few sizzling bikini snaps on Instagram, she also said her "heart will always be at the beach."

And this isn't the first time that Kristin's two-piece moments have warmed up winter! Whether she's donning a bikini for an Uncommon James photo shoot or just wearing one on vacation, The Hills alum knows how to keep it spicy.

As she said in one December 2020 bikini pic, "Suns out buns out."

So, in honor of Kristin's birthday, we invite you to look at some of her best swimsuit snaps. You can find them by scrolling through the images below!