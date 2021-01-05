Candace Cameron Bure Slams "Haters" Who Left "Many Unkind Comments" on Family Photo

Candace Cameron Bure is hoping to leave the bad vibes in 2020.
Over the weekend, the Fuller House actress celebrated the New Year with a family photo and uplifting message on Instagram.
"Happy New Year from the Bures," she wrote on Saturday, Jan. 2, alongside a picture of her, her husband Valeri Bure and their three kids, Natasha Bure, 22, Lev Valerievich Bure, 20, and Maksim Valerievich Bure, 18. "Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I'm praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses!"
However, shortly after sharing her post, the actress received mixed responses. Some even commented on her kids' appearance in the portrait.
"What a weird pose your daughter's doing," one user responded, in reference to her daughter who was looking away from the camera. Another user asked, "Why do your daughter and son [Lev] look so angry?"
Candance jumped in the comments section and replied, "Wow-I post a family photo and you all find everything you don't like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please."
Natasha cheekily added, "Omg!!!! I didn't smile or look at the camera. Sue me!!!"
In a lengthier message shared on Facebook, Candance explained just how disappointed she was over the reactions.
"I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments," the mother of three expressed. "Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo."
"Shame on you," Candance continued. "It doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I'm praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don't like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen."
Before signing off, the 44-year-old star reminded her followers that positivity can go a long way.
As she put it, "Please don't tell me to ignore the 'haters.' There were plenty of well-meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, 'with love.' Umm... that's not love. That's rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone."
This isn't the first time Candace has been outspoken over negative comments. In November, the Hallmark star opened up about why she's keen on destigmatizing sex within the Christian community, especially after she received criticism over a photo she shared in September—which showed her husband grabbing her breast.
"Sometimes there's a skew about sex within the Christian community that I get really sad about," she explained on the Confessions Of A Crappy Christian podcast. "Sex needs to be celebrated within marriage. It's not to be shameful."
On the topic of her controversial image, she said, "I was like, 'You know what guys? I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian, and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years.'"
"The fact that we have fun and we flirt together," she went on, "this is part of what makes our marriage work and why I'm not bored. And this is something to be celebrated."