Vanessa Kirby Reacts to Abuse Allegations Against Co-Star Shia LaBeouf

Vanessa Kirby is breaking her silence after her co-star Shia LaBeouf was accused of domestic abuse last month.
The two stars appeared together in the film Pieces of a Woman, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September and will hit Netflix on Jan. 7. On screen, Sean (LaBeouf) attempts to force Martha (Kirby) into having sex and additionally throws a heavy exercise ball at her, according to The Sunday Times.
The outlet notes that the scenario is similar to real-life allegations LaBeouf is facing from his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs. The singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in December accusing the actor of "relentless abuse," both mental and physical.
Speaking with The Sunday Times on Jan. 3, Kirby said, "I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth." The Crown alum added, "Regarding the recent news, I can't comment on an ongoing legal case."
FKA twigs and LaBeouf met in 2018 while co-starring in Honey Boy. In the legal papers she claimed LaBeouf grew jealous about her speaking to male waiters, had rules about how often she had to kiss him, cheated on her, stored guns in their bedroom to threaten her and "knowingly" gave her a sexually transmitted disease.
During one alleged incident in 2019, the 32-year-old musician claims he slammed her against his car and strangled her.
Her lawsuit read, "Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous."
LaBeouf apologized but denied many claims to The New York Times. "Many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions," he said in a statement. "I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing [sic] I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking."
The 34 year old continued, "I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way." He added that he is not yet "cured" of his PTSD and alcoholism.
On Instagram, FKA twigs later reflected on her experience going public with the accusations. Though she called it one of her "worst nightmares," she said it would have been an even bigger nightmare to not tell anyone and know "that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story."
Just days later, Sia also came forward with allegations against LaBeouf, who appeared in her 2015 music video "Elastic Heart." Sia, 44, said she was left emotionally injured after the star "conned" her into an affair.
As the "Cheap Thrills" singer wrote on Twitter, "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single." She added, "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."
FKA twigs received support from her boyfriend Matty Healy, too. At the time, The 1975 artist shared a smiling photo of his girlfriend and called her a "legend, icon and loml," meaning "love of my life."
Honey Boy director Alma Har'el spoke out publicly on Dec. 17 to stand beside FKA twigs, telling Variety, "I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs' courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity."
The saga continued when Netflix seemed to be distancing itself from the disgraced actor by removing his name from its awards website before the holidays.
Since the allegations have come to light, LaBeouf has been spotted numerous times with his rumored girlfriend Margaret Qualley in Los Angeles. The pair reunited at LAX on Dec. 19 and were seen kissing as well.
In the wake of the lawsuit, a source told E! News last month how the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress really feels about him. "Margaret has been staying with Shia at his place since she came back to LA. They look completely smitten," an insider said, revealing that during a recent hike near his house, "He waited for her and put his arm around her."
However, LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley, told E! News on Christmas Day that the star is seeking treatment, saying, "Shia needs help and he knows that." The lawyer added, "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."