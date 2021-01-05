Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 2

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Your favorite couples are back for more!

As excitement continues to grow for a new season of Married at First Sight kicking off Jan. 13, Lifetime has another big announcement to share with fans. E! News can exclusively reveal Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is also coming back with more than a few familiar faces.

Set to premiere Feb. 4, the season promises to offer fans a raw and unfiltered look at the intimate moments of married and family life for several couples previously featured on Married at First Sight.

Whether you've been watching from season one, where Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner said "I do," or more recently, like season 11, where sparks flew between Miles Williams and Karen Landry, each couple has a love story worth celebrating.

Plus, with multiple couples expanding their families including Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie, there's a lot to keep up with. In addition, several cast members, including Jessica Studer and Keith Dewar, will document their lives as essential workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring twists and turns to the world.