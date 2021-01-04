Meet the New Characters Ruling the Gossip Girl Revival

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Get excited, Upper East Siders. It's time to meet the new class ruling the New York City private school scene.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival kicked off the new year by revealing the character names for the show's stars Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Genvinson, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.

Alongside uploading glamorous cast portraits, the Instagram for the revival series also dropped one-word labels that teased the personalities of the fictional students.

The new batch of private school teens includes "Julien Calloway: Influence" (played by Alexander), "Monet de Haan: Power"(played by Smith), "Luna La: Style" (played by Moreno), "Max Wolfe: Freedom" (played by Doherty), "Audrey Hope: Grace" (played by Lind), "Kate Keller: Ambition" (played by Gevinson), "Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV: Privilege" (played by Brown), "Akeno ‘Aki' Menzies: Innocence" (played by Mock) and "Zoya Lott: Perspective" (played by Peak).