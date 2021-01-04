Meet the New Characters Ruling the Gossip Girl Revival

Get excited, Upper East Siders. It's time to meet the new class ruling the New York City private school scene.
HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival kicked off the new year by revealing the character names for the show's stars Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Genvinson, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.
Alongside uploading glamorous cast portraits, the Instagram for the revival series also dropped one-word labels that teased the personalities of the fictional students.
The new batch of private school teens includes "Julien Calloway: Influence" (played by Alexander), "Monet de Haan: Power"(played by Smith), "Luna La: Style" (played by Moreno), "Max Wolfe: Freedom" (played by Doherty), "Audrey Hope: Grace" (played by Lind), "Kate Keller: Ambition" (played by Gevinson), "Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV: Privilege" (played by Brown), "Akeno ‘Aki' Menzies: Innocence" (played by Mock) and "Zoya Lott: Perspective" (played by Peak).
This news comes almost two months after the new cast members were spotted filming on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which was featured heavily in the original CW show. As E! readers surely recall, HBO Max's Gossip Girl was originally slated to premiere back in 2020.
Yet, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the revival faced delays.
The new show will take place eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl and will follow a new group of New York City private school teens. While Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of the never-seen blogger, executive producer Josh Schwartz made it clear that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley's character) isn't to blame for the new chatter swirling around the Upper East Side.
Apparently, we're all Gossip Girl now.
"It didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," he said at a TCA panel in 2019. "So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time."
The new Gossip Girl will hit HBO Max in 2021.